Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased By $447,181 Its Teleflex (TFX) Position; Shorts at ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (XNGSF) Raised By 35.41%

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,351 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)'s stock rose 21.07%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 16,573 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 17,924 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $15.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) had an increase of 35.41% in short interest. XNGSF’s SI was 2.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35.41% from 1.86M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 8412 days are for ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)’s short sellers to cover XNGSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in gas supply business in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Other Energy, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; sale of piped gas; investment in gas pipeline infrastructure; sale of gas appliances; and transportation of oil products and gas.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 25,164 shares to 97,082 valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 37,744 shares and now owns 91,093 shares. Vici Pptys Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $376.86’s average target is 12.29% above currents $335.62 stock price. Teleflex had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, August 5. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Needham.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61 million for 30.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.