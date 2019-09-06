Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Ball (BLL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 314,658 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 82,240 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $247.60 million for 26.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 6,916 shares to 93,035 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 49,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 485 shares. 110,842 were reported by Cibc Markets. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.07% or 448,485 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Andra Ap invested in 146,400 shares. Azimuth Cap holds 0.41% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 105,492 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jackson Square Ptnrs Llc holds 1.39% or 4.40 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc reported 35,062 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 71,494 shares. Delta Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 7,060 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 37,219 shares.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $185.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).