Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.16 Million; General American Investors (GAM) Position Held by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 167,401 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 2,705 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Com stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Us Bancorp De accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,500 shares. Old National Bancshares In owns 21,843 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,818 shares. Cwm Lc owns 4,689 shares. 144,722 were reported by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Kistler owns 4,599 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 32,512 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Charter Tru has 0.03% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,914 shares. Financial Svcs reported 946 shares. Saba Mgmt LP stated it has 445,534 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc holds 40,164 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co owns 2,854 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 5,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,519 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,535 shares. 2,290 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 75,119 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Omers Administration holds 29,400 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co has 1,171 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 25,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 17,085 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 15,266 shares to 43,335 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

