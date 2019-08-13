Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $1.17 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 16,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 24,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 1.51 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

