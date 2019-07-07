Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake By $1.60 Million; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 173,923 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 5.60%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 4.83M shares with $67.71M value, down from 5.00M last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $2.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.91 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 28.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,521 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 30,874 shares with $3.95M value, down from 43,395 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 657,540 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 11,672 shares to 106,669 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,011 shares and now owns 15,213 shares. Transunion was raised too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crown Castle to Present at The 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle International Corporation: Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund holds 15,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Counselors accumulated 101,704 shares. Utah Retirement reported 93,932 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Korea Investment holds 0.3% or 519,466 shares. Ls Inv Advsr stated it has 18,576 shares. Nomura Holdg stated it has 225,009 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 405,062 shares. 1.51 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Laffer Investments owns 3,110 shares. Virtu Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Allstate Corporation holds 0.12% or 33,882 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 4,256 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,750 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 8,585 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PTEN in report on Thursday, January 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap reported 41,444 shares stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Menta Limited Liability invested in 10,876 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Ltd has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested in 1.51 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 810,153 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.13% or 352,148 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Inc reported 135,132 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1,323 shares. 327,358 are owned by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,171 shares. 400,139 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc.