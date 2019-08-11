Three Peaks Capital Management Boosted Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position; Leucadia National Trimmed Its Sensient Technologies (SXT) Position by $449,704 as Market Valuation Declined

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 152,776 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 15,409 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 12,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $247.83. About 587,055 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Highlights From Domino’s CEO’s Chat With Cramer – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Down day for pizza stocks – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 24,281 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Lc invested in 15,409 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,742 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 3,997 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.12% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Street Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 40 shares. Hwg LP has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Menta Capital Lc owns 3,060 shares. 9,953 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Morgan Stanley holds 192,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Whittier Tru Com has 0.11% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,110 shares to 82,240 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.97M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.29, Is Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sensient agrees to buy global natural color business – Milwaukee Business Journal” on February 09, 2018. More interesting news about Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.