Three Peaks Capital Management Boosted By $1.41 Million Its Aramark (ARMK) Holding; Balyasny Asset Management Raised Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Aramark (ARMK) stake by 48.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 48,480 shares as Aramark (ARMK)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 148,932 shares with $4.40 million value, up from 100,452 last quarter. Aramark now has $9.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 2.82M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 39.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 16,034 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 56,600 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 40,566 last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 6.28 million shares traded or 85.73% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 15,317 shares to 7,099 valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 60,768 shares and now owns 86,780 shares. Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aramark had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 18. Goldman Sachs downgraded Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. Berenberg upgraded Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Thursday, January 17 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 52,074 were reported by Natixis. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 17,106 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 6,769 shares. Kenmare Cap Partners Ltd accumulated 113,295 shares. Lionstone Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 678,050 shares. 55,515 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Liability. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). New York-based Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 175,866 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 20,548 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 12,169 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.11% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

