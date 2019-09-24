Three Peaks Capital Management Boosted Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake; Water Island Capital Holds Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 135,337 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 112,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 364,066 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 797.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 195,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 219,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 24,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 179,526 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 23,798 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 35,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

