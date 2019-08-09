Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $383,994; Market Valuation Rose; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Schaller Investment Group Increased Its Stake by $4.51 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 3,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 16,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 13,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 6.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 221,007 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 107,490 shares to 87,312 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 74,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998 shares, and cut its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

