Thornburg Investment Management Upped By $8.42 Million Its Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Last Week

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) stake by 18.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 601,453 shares as Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP)’s stock declined 2.03%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 3.79M shares with $56.77 million value, up from 3.19M last quarter. Teekay Lng Partners LP now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 377,195 shares traded or 122.61% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. See Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 397,541 shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 26,157 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd De reported 0.07% stake. First Advsr Lp holds 125,485 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 360,650 shares. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 50,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0% stake. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 782,886 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 613,355 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 3.83 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 22,266 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 5,010 shares. Private Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 4.49% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 23.9 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280 on Wednesday, March 20. Berger Michael L bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668. Shares for $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Shares for $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K..

