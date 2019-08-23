Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $359,491; Shares Rose; Welch & Forbes Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) by $429,989

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 32,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 87,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 120,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 1.31 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 884,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52 million, down from 892,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 4.95 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 255,900 were reported by Intact Invest Mngmt. Affinity Advsrs Ltd holds 2.48% or 225,656 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 131,820 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Commerce Inc holds 294,163 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 515,590 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Personal Serv reported 66,921 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc owns 0.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 97,693 shares. Whittier Trust holds 373,320 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rech & Mgmt Company holds 0.15% or 10,114 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 114,151 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 32,099 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0.01% or 25,615 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,213 shares to 14,263 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.82 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 19,017 shares to 521,023 shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 154,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 80,685 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) invested in 47,780 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 484,313 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,177 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 848,931 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 65,879 shares. Gradient Invests Limited holds 0% or 2,753 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 12,164 shares. Milestone Grp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company has invested 2.94% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massachusetts Co Ma invested in 0% or 145,564 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 4,056 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.31M shares. Amer Com Tx holds 13,500 shares. Virtu Ltd Co holds 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 171,653 shares.