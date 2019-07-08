Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Globant S A (GLOB) Holding By $7.63 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed By $1.32 Million Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Globant S A (GLOB) stake by 55.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as Globant S A (GLOB)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 87,312 shares with $6.23M value, down from 194,802 last quarter. Globant S A now has $3.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 238,598 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 148,830 shares with $67.26M value, down from 151,752 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $9.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $489.46. About 52,267 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 386,947 shares to 2.08 million valued at $379.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 169,899 shares and now owns 2.13M shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.93M for 63.83 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Globant had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 567,843 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.05% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 1,447 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 107,660 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. 3,546 were accumulated by Hightower Ltd Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Millennium Ltd Com has 304,517 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications holds 90,945 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma has invested 1.23% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 50,325 were accumulated by Agf. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 0.04% or 68,969 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 5,005 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.14M for 14.36 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Named to the Forbes Global 2000 List – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension to Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Management Lp holds 2.41% or 37,730 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 21,077 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 661 were reported by Strs Ohio. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 68,569 shares in its portfolio. Jlb & Assoc Incorporated reported 4,791 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 1,985 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd, New York-based fund reported 512 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 192,804 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Street Corporation accumulated 147,298 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 2 shares. Blair William & Com Il invested in 11,416 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 30,134 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Smith Thomas W reported 100,348 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CACC in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Market Perform” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.