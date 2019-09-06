Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Credit Suisse Group (CS) Position by $12.31 Million; As Kennametal (KMT) Share Price Declined, Symphony Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $423,468

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 298,852 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 469 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 4.73 million shares traded or 92.94% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 28/03/2018 – Credit Suisse CIO Woods Remains Positive on Equities (Video); 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS SATISFIED WITH CURRENT SIZE OF GLOBAL MARKETS OPERATIONS- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle said to poach Credit Suisse’s top Indonesia dealmaker – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS 1Q18 GROUP REPORTED ROTE OF AROUND 8%, UP FROM 6.5% IN 1Q17 AND AROUND 3% IN 1Q16, AN 11 PERCENTAGE POINT IMPROVEMENT IN TWO YEARS; 09/05/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.7 FROM EUR 3.6; 23/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS 7211.T : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO JPY 800 FROM JPY 700; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 28/03/2018 – Frozen $500 mln in Angolan fraud probe came from central bank account with Standard Chartered; 19/03/2018 – Asia has the highest number of first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, which drives the economy, Credit Suisse Asia Pacific CEO Helman Sitohang tells CNBC

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 682,387 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $75.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMT’s profit will be $42.67M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

