Thornburg Investment Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Carderock Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc analyzed 7,630 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 57,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.84 million shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc analyzed 145,274 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.17 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 133,053 shares. Horan Cap reported 235,959 shares. Essex Fincl Inc holds 22,728 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank stated it has 14,625 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 0.44% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 433,719 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 12,824 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 344,029 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. 7,931 were reported by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Murphy Mngmt holds 0.36% or 34,894 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 257,880 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 116,000 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54,782 shares to 84,260 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 185,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Fiserv's Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,056 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH).