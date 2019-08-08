Thornburg Investment Management Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Trimmed by $3.35 Million; Kroger Co (KR) Position Held by Artemis Investment Management Llp

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 98,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 453,120 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 354,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 30.46M shares traded or 208.01% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 93,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 748,260 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 26/04/2018 – Alkermes: Topline Results From ENLIGHTEN-2 Study Expected in 4Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming Amer Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – NOW EXPECTS SG&A EXPENSES TO RANGE FROM $515 MLN TO $545 MLN FOR 2018

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alkermes (ALKS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IYH’s Underlying Holdings Imply 14% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells sees 33% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 262.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 383.33% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $156.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 207,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin holds 9,309 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 132,091 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 63,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 304,992 shares or 0.85% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.65 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Gp Inc holds 0% or 783 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 44,874 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc has 227,904 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 9,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 1,603 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 26 shares. 10.09M are held by Blackrock.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.98M shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 1,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 158,199 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 24,274 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,217 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. M&T State Bank accumulated 152,156 shares. Benedict stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.01 million shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 0% stake.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 767,120 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $71.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,805 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).