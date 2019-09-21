Thornburg Investment Management Raised Holding in Huntsman (HUN) as Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 272,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.64 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 2.12M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 139,166 shares to 917,026 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 86,478 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 118,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sir Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 757,682 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc has 13,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc owns 18,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 17,471 shares. Putnam Limited stated it has 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Lpl Limited Liability has 28,371 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 1.18 million were accumulated by Argent Capital Mngmt Lc. Sit Invest Associates Inc invested in 0% or 4,650 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First United Comml Bank Tru accumulated 5,875 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 750 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv has 47,846 shares. Creative Planning has 89,314 shares. Moreover, Liberty Capital Management Inc has 0.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,120 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,222 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 859,415 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 13.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6.91 million shares. Athena Capital Limited Liability Co holds 6,306 shares. Asset Management stated it has 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axiom De holds 0.11% or 14,758 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 67,500 shares. 9,976 were reported by Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.