Thornburg Investment Management Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; As Heico New Cl A (HEI.A) Share Value Were Volatile, Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Position by $7.68 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (HEI.A) by 299.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 91,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 121,948 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 30,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 283,373 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 41,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares to 3,174 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 192,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca has 0.44% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 5.50 million were accumulated by Eminence Cap Lp. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Grs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 288,631 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 28,559 shares. 45,724 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 77,124 shares. Putnam Invests holds 0.01% or 109,500 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.56% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 60 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 33,425 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.29% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 131,880 shares to 521,251 shares, valued at $30.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 107,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,312 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.