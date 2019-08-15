Thornburg Investment Management Position in Unilever N V (UN) Decreased by $7.65 Million as Shares Declined; As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Valuation Rose, Holder Old West Investment Management Cut Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 375,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 933,487 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 103,949 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 131,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 521,251 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 653,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 589,181 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 764,641 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 375,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11,205 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 7.59 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 3.49M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 26,192 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 10,388 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 42,683 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 0% stake. Whittier has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 761,882 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 317,864 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 851,418 shares or 0.08% of the stock.