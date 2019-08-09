Thornburg Investment Management Position in Centurylink (CTL) Decreased by $359,491 as Share Value Rose; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 32,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 87,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 120,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 3.75M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0871. About 22,536 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) CEO Harry Madonna on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Feasterville, PA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR on Wednesday, May 15. Jacobs Lisa R. bought $14,026 worth of stock. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017. Spevak Barry had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167 on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares with value of $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 107,215 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 557,150 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 50,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 605,672 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Metropolitan Life Ins Company owns 11,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 129,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 33,937 shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 68,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Llc reported 37,358 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 268,233 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – GuruFocus.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.70 million were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 246,040 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 290,839 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 264,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 203,912 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 457,605 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 957 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Communications LP has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14.08M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 1,823 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 31,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Llc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Colony Group Inc Lc holds 11,886 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 8,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $95,600. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.