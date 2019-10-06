Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Position in China Mobile LTD (CHL) by $1.89 Million; Hamilton Lane Advisors Position in Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Lowered by $546,000 as Valuation Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 296,113 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 41,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 141,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, down from 183,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 84.20% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 1.10M shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $59.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 10,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give Up on Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “China Communication Services ETF Moves to NYSE – ETF Trends” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.