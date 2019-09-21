Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $4.04 Million; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 78,475 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 49,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 611,804 shares traded or 79.75% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 77,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 315,421 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68M, down from 393,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 6.13 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 235,439 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $392.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $800.59M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,964 shares to 338,934 shares, valued at $45.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,272 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $452,629 activity. WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. On Friday, August 16 Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was made by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.