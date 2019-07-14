Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Flex LTD (FLEX) Position By $5.71 Million; Cts (CTS) SI Decreased By 10.32%

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had a decrease of 10.32% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 527,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.32% from 588,000 shares previously. With 198,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 1.64%. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 77,554 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy’s Vivo Concerti; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 30/05/2018 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Waldbühne Berlin opens new backstage area; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE DIVIDEND 0.59 EUR/SHR; 17/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 571,303 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 1.73 million shares with $17.32 million value, down from 2.30M last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.09B valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3.35M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 324,792 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 39,423 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.38% or 72,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.62M shares. Captrust Fincl has 9,062 shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13M shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 47,398 shares stake. Scotia holds 0.02% or 134,145 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 680,748 shares. Alyeska LP holds 0.1% or 721,590 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 825,537 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 2.06M shares. 2.48M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 64,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "3 Reasons You Can't "Set and Forget" Your Retirement Plan – Nasdaq" published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $102.79 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Allergan Plc stake by 66,903 shares to 390,184 valued at $57.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 108,219 shares and now owns 450,033 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com holds 870 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 27,474 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 87 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 232,501 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 11,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Limited Co has invested 0.03% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). 20,943 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 54,140 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). 390,657 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 34,444 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 464,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 442,294 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 22,000 shares.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Don't Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Investors Who Bought CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 72% – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019.