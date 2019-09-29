Thornburg Investment Management Lowered By $11.87 Million Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position; Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Woodward (WWD) Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 17.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 282,704 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 1.37 million shares with $57.77M value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 159.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 21,536 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 35,005 shares with $3.96M value, up from 13,469 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,094 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 37,711 shares to 235,430 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adr stake by 63,218 shares and now owns 469,464 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey reported 88,398 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 174,228 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,700 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.07% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 31,789 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). American Gru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ashford Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,970 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed invested in 601,752 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 9,833 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,838 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability holds 19,602 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 698,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

