Thornburg Investment Management Increases Holding in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT); As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 1.20M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 94,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 660,742 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 13.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 28,912 shares to 88,288 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 93,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Parametric Assocs Lc holds 412,458 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 15,655 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 133,918 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 93,343 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 20,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 13,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 832,070 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 58,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 10,953 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 127,600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) or 307,053 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

