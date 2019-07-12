Thornburg Investment Management Increased Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) as Share Price Rose; Pultegroup Com (PHM) Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 66,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.07 million, up from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 994,177 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc Com (PHM) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 61,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,519 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 billion, down from 226,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 1.31M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Mngmt stated it has 10,085 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp holds 16,825 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2.78 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors stated it has 15.25M shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 75 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Com reported 276,165 shares. Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.27% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kames Cap Pcl invested in 26,638 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 197,511 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 100,720 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 259,725 shares to 104 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 361,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.53 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.