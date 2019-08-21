Thornburg Investment Management Increased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position; MetLife, Inc. (MET) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 9.15% above currents $45.81 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MET in report on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. See MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $52.0000 53.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $52.0000 55.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $46 New Target: $47 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $48 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 191,205 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 1.92M shares with $156.80M value, up from 1.73M last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $40.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 143,178 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 583,592 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $42.90 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,170 are held by Texas Yale Corporation. Andra Ap holds 159,400 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stanley has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 26,326 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 498,016 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 18.31 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 109,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hennessy Advsr reported 114,500 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Capital One Cyberbreach A Result Of High Turnover – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 12,407 shares to 76,750 valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 67,404 shares and now owns 287,584 shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.