Thornburg Investment Management Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Cut by $76.09 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Moller Financial Services Cut Its Position by $646,816

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 864,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,250 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 5.00 million shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 1.01M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 93,321 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $73.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. NXP Semiconductors – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOM, LAMR, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. bond yields edge up on solid data as Fed meets – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOREX-Dollar firm in countdown to Fed verdict, pound struggles – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar firm in countdown to Fed verdict, pound struggles – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500, Nasdaq notch another record close after strong earnings from Alphabet, Starbucks – CNBC” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.