Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Quimica Y Minera Chil (SQM) Position; Mastec (MTZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Mastec Inc (MTZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 117 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 127 decreased and sold their stakes in Mastec Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 60.82 million shares, down from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mastec Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 98 Increased: 81 New Position: 36.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Quimica Y Minera Chil (SQM) stake by 189.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 206,127 shares as Quimica Y Minera Chil (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 314,969 shares with $9.80M value, up from 108,842 last quarter. Quimica Y Minera Chil now has $7.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 269,010 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -5.26% below currents $28.5 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 22 to “Underweight”.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 11,426 shares to 438,607 valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 323,183 shares and now owns 1.90 million shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 102,587 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

