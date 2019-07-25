Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Position; Shorts at Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Lowered By 12%

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 94,701 shares as Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 2.07M shares with $42.94 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr now has $1.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 373,954 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 13.79% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) had a decrease of 12% in short interest. TPX’s SI was 8.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12% from 9.34 million shares previously. With 1.47 million avg volume, 6 days are for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s short sellers to cover TPX’s short positions. The SI to Tempur Sealy International Inc’s float is 21.65%. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.07. About 1.50M shares traded or 94.09% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 32,120 shares to 134,135 valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 12,407 shares and now owns 76,750 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 41.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shares of TPX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.