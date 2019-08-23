Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped By $1.89 Million Its Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 94,701 shares as Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT)’s stock rose 4.90%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 2.07 million shares with $42.94M value, up from 1.98M last quarter. Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr now has $1.95B valuation. It closed at $22.19 lastly. It is down 14.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Among 3 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc has GBX 600 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 501.67’s average target is 4.54% above currents GBX 479.9 stock price. Evraz Plc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EVR in report on Friday, August 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 15. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of EVR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) rating on Monday, August 12. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 460 target. JP Morgan maintained EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 515.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 611.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 611.00 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 520.00 Initiates Starts

01/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 550.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.20’s average target is 0.05% above currents $22.19 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PMT in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 24 report.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 851 shares to 2,600 valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 864,713 shares and now owns 179,250 shares. Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.04% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 479.9. About 982,022 shares traded. EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

More news for EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Percentage Of EVR Holdings plc (LON:EVRH) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

