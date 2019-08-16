Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (PES) SI Increased By 25.56%

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 53.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 207,099 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 593,735 shares with $43.02M value, up from 386,636 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 589,247 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (NYSE:PES) had an increase of 25.56% in short interest. PES’s SI was 12.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.56% from 9.79 million shares previously. With 3.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (NYSE:PES)’s short sellers to cover PES’s short positions. The SI to Pioneer Energy Services Corpk’s float is 16.33%. It closed at $0.1589 lastly. It is down 95.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). American National Insur Co Tx has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 25,124 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.16% or 108,571 shares. Dalton Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 374,485 shares. Hilltop reported 4,847 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Management owns 107,565 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 396 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 165,754 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.70M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 481,110 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Co holds 39,444 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 115,420 were reported by First Financial Bank Of Omaha.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 17.45% above currents $61.2 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 121,980 shares to 136,496 valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 93,077 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) was reduced too.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. The company has market cap of $12.47 million. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.