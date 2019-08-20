Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding by $321,920; Stock Price Declined; Rpm International (RPM) Shares Rose While Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 872,986 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 840,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 2.67 million shares traded or 63.80% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 786,054 shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Comm stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Shelton Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. American Intl has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 14.15M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co holds 0.01% or 262,415 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 26,024 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,941 shares. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,902 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 58,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,008 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).