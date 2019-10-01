Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $3.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Schlumberger (SLB) by $397,390 as Share Value Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 92,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 799,683 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.01M, up from 707,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 558,132 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA AND LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER AGREEMENT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN UK, CHINA AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,384 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849.80M, up from 21,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 990,492 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 161,000 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $77.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 282,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movers And Shakers At ESMO 2019: Immunomedics, G1 Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics And More – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.24M shares. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.64% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 575,802 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.36% or 24,430 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Phocas has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Investment holds 7.02 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Colony Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capstone Inv Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 134,594 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co invested 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 245,114 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Central Bancorp And Trust Communication stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pecaut And Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,350 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).