Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose, Qs Investors Has Boosted Holding by $1.02 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 983.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $184.76. About 246,753 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 33,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 230,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.88 million, down from 263,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 3.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published: "EPAM Makes Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire" on August 26, 2019.