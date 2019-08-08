Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Oneok New (OKE) Holding Has Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 333,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.56M, down from 5.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 31,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 437,202 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.53 million, up from 405,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,282 shares to 16,757 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

