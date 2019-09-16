Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.19 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake Held by Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 101,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, up from 72,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 620,862 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 25,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.92M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 3.36 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 2.23% or 455,000 shares. Bloombergsen reported 450,710 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 12,933 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 11 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 60,280 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.64% or 3.12M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 417,040 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.19 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 233,521 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 58,842 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 355,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 73.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 482 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 161,043 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Limited Liability Company invested in 403,227 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 45,781 shares. South Dakota Council reported 13,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.13% or 37,433 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Comm has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 52,670 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.07% or 193,986 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Da Davidson & has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Motco holds 424 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

