Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $29.44 Million as Share Value Rose; As National Grid Plc (NGG) Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $752,840

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 273,106 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 04/05/2018 – National Grid: Mr Bonfield to Step Down July 30; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; Andy Agg Named Interim CFO; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L TOTAL DIV 45.93 PENCE/SHR; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – UNDERLYING GROUP EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Oper Pft GBP3.49B; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – PLAN HAS APPROVED SIGNIFICANT CAPEX OF $2.5BN AND AN ALLOWED ROE OF 9% FOR NIMO OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Britain’s OVO Energy unveils domestic vehicle to grid charger

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 154,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.57 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 170,945 shares. Adage Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 0.58% or 1.21 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2,162 shares. American Intll Gru reported 489,957 shares stake. Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 23,262 shares or 2.33% of the stock. M&R Capital Management has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability reported 65,896 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 18,635 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma has 6,141 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc owns 4,930 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 38,003 shares. Blue Fincl Cap Inc reported 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Water Island Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blume Cap Mngmt owns 300 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 356,369 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $303.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 404,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).