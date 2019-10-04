Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by $1.81 Million; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Increased by $551,000

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 233,057 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 157,069 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.75 million, up from 134,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 3,220 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s to Acquire Dunbar Armored NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 49,664 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 26,581 shares. 3,385 are held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 110,727 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 164,897 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 10 shares. Numerixs Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 165,074 shares. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 3,658 shares. 216 are held by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp owns 4.56M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 22,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 300,000 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11,426 shares to 438,607 shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 147,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,251 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).