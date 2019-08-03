Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $14.91 Million; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Sentiment Is 1.78

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 73 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 41 sold and reduced their equity positions in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 19.68 million shares, down from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Douglas Dynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 53.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 207,099 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 593,735 shares with $43.02M value, up from 386,636 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $900.65 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for 416,259 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 845,169 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 1.92 million shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.87% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 401,422 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $22.11M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,950.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 46,152 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 151,238 shares to 1.23M valued at $44.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) stake by 1.37M shares and now owns 4.52 million shares. Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 156,759 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 82,045 shares stake. Reinhart invested in 356,230 shares. Saratoga Research And Inv Management holds 3.99% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 806,525 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,207 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 674,452 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 38,100 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Compton Management Ri reported 0.36% stake. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 7,386 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.87% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4.55% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tdam Usa holds 5,072 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 294 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, August 2 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Sunday, March 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report.