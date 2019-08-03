Thornburg Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) as Valuation Declined; Wd (WDFC) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 74,566 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 266,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The institutional investor held 937,971 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.02M, up from 671,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 150,895 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ENTERED DIVESTITURE PACT WITH ALVOGEN MARCH 22: SUIT; 25/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America Launches Corporate Charitable Foundation; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS AKORN MISSUING PRIVILEGE TO SHIELD FILES; 30/04/2018 – RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: As Fresenius accuses Akorn of ‘blatant fraud,’ FDA cites complaints of ‘black gunk’ in Akorn products; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Fresenius Backs 2018 View; 27/04/2018 – FTC SENT FRESENIUS/AKORN DRAFT DECISION/ORDER ON APRIL 20: SUIT

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

