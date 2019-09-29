Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $8.83 Million as Shares Rose; National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $354,288

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 16,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 320,528 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.52M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 33,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 230,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.88M, down from 263,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 355,673 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $189.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 272,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bryn Mawr accumulated 110,896 shares. 6,788 are owned by Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company. Bell Bancshares holds 2,227 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 2.24 million shares. Greatmark Investment Partners, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Bluespruce Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 5.12% or 484,455 shares. Fosun Interest Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 2,289 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation reported 7,400 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 2.69M shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amalgamated State Bank reported 119,238 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Inc owns 44,904 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 61.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Citigroup holds 0.08% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 4.38 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.16% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.01% or 48,287 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 534 shares. First Eagle Management Lc has 1.67% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 23.24M shares. American Intl Grp accumulated 0.01% or 156,369 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% or 67,067 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Voloridge Invest Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 273,172 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 3,761 shares stake. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Inc has 278,591 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio.