Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $359,491; Valuation Rose; Apache (APA) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $431,800

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 32,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 87,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 120,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.94 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 5.19M shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 229,500 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 46,400 shares. Whittier Communications holds 1,110 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 821,861 shares. 15.56M are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested in 1.29M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 1.52M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 25,172 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 1.50M shares. West Family Invests Incorporated reported 2.59M shares. Dorsey Whitney, South Dakota-based fund reported 11,094 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 223,779 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,871 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation, Georgia-based fund reported 54,445 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 16,177 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 329,016 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 8,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,594 shares to 8,193 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 75,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. $109,131 worth of stock was bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.

