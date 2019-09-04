Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered by $1.69 Million Its Stake

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 571,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 1.44M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 15.58M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,456 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 195,088 shares. First Personal holds 8,694 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oarsman Capital Inc owns 80,123 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Point & Fincl N A owns 38,129 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 22,370 shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 116,204 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.24M shares. Ssi Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,212 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 200,000 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Comm Ltd stated it has 72,300 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.09% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 949,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 8.06M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Towle has 3.76% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Street Corp reported 12.44 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap invested in 134,145 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 135 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 639,643 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 628,335 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 3,047 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 24,581 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cna Financial holds 496,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Omega Flex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OFLX) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.