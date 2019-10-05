Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased By $1.49 Million Its China Petroleum & Chem (SNP) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $930,258

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased China Petroleum & Chem (SNP) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 21,977 shares as China Petroleum & Chem (SNP)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 128,711 shares with $8.78M value, down from 150,688 last quarter. China Petroleum & Chem now has $81.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 140,212 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 11/04/2018 – China’s largest refinery Zhenhai plans 40-day overhaul from May; 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 28/03/2018 – CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LTD – CO AWARDED 2 CONTRACTS FROM CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP FOR SUPPLYING STEEL PIPES; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 12/04/2018 – China March crude oil imports up 21.4 pct from February; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 839,663 shares with $45.96M value, down from 856,890 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 355,673 shares to 2.21 million valued at $189.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 31,379 shares and now owns 31,918 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Friend or Foe? 3 Chinese Large-Cap Stock Charts to Trade – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese firms may replace Exxon in Iraq megaproject – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saudi Aramco to delay some PetroChina oil loadings – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 27th Most Popular Stock Idea – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 2,193 shares to 29,566 valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 4,941 shares and now owns 29,833 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,313 were reported by Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or. 2.68M were accumulated by Nomura Asset Limited. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 0.05% or 5,140 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp has 28,133 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 110,727 shares. Financial Consulate Inc owns 7,723 shares. 32,130 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cumberland Advisors Inc invested in 0.1% or 5,550 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Com holds 0.1% or 4,145 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Savings Bank has 1.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,250 shares. 923,691 are owned by Fiduciary Tru Communications. 86,245 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.