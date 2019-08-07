Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Proofpoint (PFPT) Position By $3.37 Million; Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (SQM) SI Decreased By 6.54%

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 22.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 27,889 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 96,049 shares with $11.66M value, down from 123,938 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 92,006 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Mizuho initiated Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 9,532 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma owns 170,429 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 35,979 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 465,411 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 51,641 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 368,579 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 792,500 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.45% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 4,359 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 26,174 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 488,213 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.6% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited stated it has 27,419 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested in 0.18% or 175,328 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 10,296 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 5,224 shares to 87,922 valued at $103.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 191,205 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.