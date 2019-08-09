Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Novartis A G (NVS) Position By $6.47 Million; NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold stock positions in NGL Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 70.81 million shares, down from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NGL Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 67,404 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 287,584 shares with $27.65M value, down from 354,988 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $215.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 580,972 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.98 billion for 18.01 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP for 2.89 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 3.07% invested in the company for 203,846 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Salient Capital Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 218,149 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

