Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $10.17 Million; Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Novo (NVO) by $2.09 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 145,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.17M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 979,088 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.66 million are held by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt. Advsrs Ltd reported 75,091 shares. E&G Advisors LP holds 31,296 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability reported 2.26M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct stated it has 3.40 million shares. Lincluden Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Braun Stacey has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank Com has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adage Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.47 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 7,606 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 856,638 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Limited invested in 0.09% or 9,044 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Partnership, a Nebraska-based fund reported 14,000 shares. 40,992 were reported by Johnson Fin Group Inc. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3.13 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 31,379 shares to 31,918 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 185,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,569 shares to 45,670 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

