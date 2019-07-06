Thornburg Investment Management Has Boosted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake; Kemet (KEM)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 143,406 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 2.22M shares with $76.39 million value, up from 2.08 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $12.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Kemet Corp (KEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 99 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 66 reduced and sold their holdings in Kemet Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 44.68 million shares, down from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kemet Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 44 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation for 340,000 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 1.36 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.3% invested in the company for 68,885 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 468,770 shares.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 38.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.5 per share. KEM’s profit will be $40.02 million for 7.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.