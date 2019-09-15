Thornburg Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $5.90 Million; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shares Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 138.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 190,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 328,161 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.66M, up from 137,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 1.15M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 96,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.87M, up from 997,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 855,159 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archrock Inc by 57,919 shares to 9.94 million shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 140,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 280,848 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $548.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 402,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).