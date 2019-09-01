Thornburg Investment Management Has Boosted By $4.82 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lifted By $476,586 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 5,742 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 206,248 shares with $17.15 million value, up from 200,506 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 17,672 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 345,077 shares with $94.45 million value, up from 327,405 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Company owns 14,975 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 7,153 shares. Lord Abbett & Com stated it has 172,274 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Grisanti Management owns 10,750 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% stake. Consulta, United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 439,242 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 240,234 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,494 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.83M shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 279 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). L & S Advsrs invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.02% or 8,835 shares. 3,100 were reported by Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.95% above currents $287.06 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. Needham downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 361,723 shares to 11.10M valued at $223.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 2.18 million shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Canal has 100,000 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc owns 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,279 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 22,648 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Davenport Communication Ltd holds 1.85M shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has 3.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.59 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 754 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,984 shares. 7,873 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.35% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 0.47% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 34,679 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Amg National Trust Bankshares accumulated 3,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 35,000 shares to 169,146 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,981 shares and now owns 7,431 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.